Delhivery Q4: Priced beyond perfection

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Logistics firm Delhivery, in its first earnings as a public company, has posted more than a 100 percent growth in revenues for the quarter ended March 2022. Last month, the company had raised Rs 5,235 crore via an initial public offering (IPO). The funds raised should help it expand its distribution and reach across the domestic and the international markets. Volume-led top line growth Delhivery provides a wide range of logistics services, including express parcel delivery, part truck load, full...