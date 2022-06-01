HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Delhivery Q4: Priced beyond perfection

Sachin Pal   •

The logistics player needs to keep on churning strong growth metrics as the current valuation is expensive, both on relative and absolute basis, and leaves no scope for error, in case growth starts to falter or even taper

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Logistics firm Delhivery, in its first earnings as a public company, has posted more than a 100 percent growth in revenues for the quarter ended March 2022. Last month, the company had raised Rs 5,235 crore via an initial public offering (IPO). The funds raised should help it expand its distribution and reach across the domestic and the international markets. Volume-led top line growth Delhivery provides a wide range of logistics services, including express parcel delivery, part truck load, full...

