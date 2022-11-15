HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Delhivery: Falling knife you don't want to catch

Sachin Pal   •

The company can be further impacted by slowing e-commerce activity and rising competitive intensity

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Largest logistics player in the country Revenues grew around 9 percent in Q2 Volumes in part truck load business plunged 29 percent YoY Slowdown in global funding environment to impact growth Stock is down ~50 percent from its all-time high The shares of Delhivery have gotten hammered since out last update in early October, falling over 30 percent as business growth prospects failed to measure up to investor expectations. The management has indicated that growth is moderating, from the strong levels seen last year,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers