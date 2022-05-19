English
    Déjà vu: A repeat of 2008 in 2022?

    In our view, both the Fed and the RBI are making a policy error as tightening is only going to make things worse as the effect of the ongoing liquidity squeeze will only be felt with a lag of 6-9 months

    Sachin Pal
    May 19, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
    Mark Twain’s adage that “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes” holds a lot of significance with respect to equity markets. Past market cycles indicate that we as human beings are condemned to make the same mistakes over and over again. The factors we've outlined here give us confidence that this time, history is, rather unfortunately, more likely to rhyme with the global financial crisis of 2008. Melt-up followed by a meltdown The Global financial crisis of 2008 was preceded by an overheated world economy, a commodity boom and irrational...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers