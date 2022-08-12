HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Decent set of numbers by Bharat Forge

Nitin Agrawal   •

Demand to sustain momentum, new focus areas to drive growth

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Bharat Forge (BFL; CMP: Rs 736; Market Cap: Rs 34,261 crore), a leading metal forging auto ancillary company, has posted a decent set of numbers for the first quarter of FY23 despite multiple headwinds for the industry. The performance got a boost from the improvement in realisations, driven by a rich product mix, growth in the export markets, and price hikes taken by the company to pass on the raw-material price inflation. The medium- to long-term demand outlook for the...

