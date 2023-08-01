English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    DCB Bank: Some misses in Q1 performance but risk-reward remains favourable

    The earnings growth momentum is likely to continue and there is room for further improvement in return ratios

    Neha Dave
    August 01, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
    DCB Bank: Some misses in Q1 performance but risk-reward remains favourable

    DCB Bank has posted a mixed set of earnings for the first quarter of FY24 (Q1 FY24).

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Loan growth healthy, margins contract Asset quality weakens slightly, credit cost contained Operating expenses elevated, efficiency will improve with business growth Valuations compelling, multiple triggers for stock upside DCB Bank (CMP: Rs 124; Mcap: Rs 3,866 crore) has posted a mixed set of earnings for the first quarter of FY24 (Q1 FY24). While net profit increased 31 percent year on year (YoY) on the back of a healthy business growth, the sharp drop in margins and a slight increase in non-performing assets (NPA)...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Even in a weakened state, China's overhang over metals to continue

      Jul 31, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's drug regulation process needs overhaul, price hikes effect Dr Lal PathL...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Ueda springs a surprise 

      Jul 29, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

      Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda’s tweaking of yield curve control could have global repercussions

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers