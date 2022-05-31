Dalmia Bharat Q4: Short-term headwinds getting priced in

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The March-quarter results of Dalmia Bharat, India’s fourth largest cement maker, were in line with the industry peers. While volume growth was muted due to the slowdown in infrastructure and housing activities, the margin performance was quite noteworthy considering the significant input cost inflation over the past year. Quarterly result highlights In Q4, the company grew its sales by 7 percent year-on-year(YoY) compared with a very strong Q4 FY21, thanks to a balanced mix of both value and volumes. Overall...