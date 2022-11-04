HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Dalmia Bharat Q2: Elevated fuel costs remain a worry line

Sachin Pal   •

In the current challenging economic environment, investors should wait for a better entry point to add the stock to the portfolio

earnings_43730229
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Q2 volumes came in at 5.8MT, up 13 percent YoY Margins have troughed in the reporting quarter Fuel costs to ease in Q3/Q4 Targeting 49 MT capacity by FY24 Valued at 13 times FY23 EV/EBITDA Dalmia Bharat had a relatively decent Q2 FY23 as its overall results were aligned to market's expectations. Superb execution on volumes front drove the top-line growth in a seasonally weak quarter. However, supply-chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures weighed heavily on margins. Quarterly result highlights (image) During Q2 FY23, Dalmia Bharat...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers