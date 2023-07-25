Dalmia Bharat Q1: Good execution on sales, but margins still lagging

Dalmia Bharat’s cement volumes in Q1 FY24 increased 12 percent year on year (YoY) to 7 million tonnes (MT).

Highlights: Q1 volumes rose 12 percent YoY High raw material prices hurt Q1 margins Government focus on infrastructure to drive volumes Acquisition of JP Associates delayed due to regulatory approvals Fuel prices have corrected further 15-20 percent QoQ Valued at 12.5x times FY24 EV/EBITDA Dalmia Bharat’s cement volumes in Q1 FY24 increased 12 percent year on year (YoY) to 7 million tonnes (MT) while revenues grew 10 percent YoY to over Rs 3,624 crore. Strong volume growth in Q1 Dalmia Bharat’s Q1 volume growth was largely in line...