Dalmia Bharat: In fine fettle

Sachin Pal   •

Demand trend is firm while capacity expansion is on track

In the last quarter of fiscal year 2023, Dalmia Bharat exhibited continued execution of the growth strategy.
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: FY23 volumes rose 16 percent YoY High RM prices hurt Q4 margins Government's push for infrastructure to drive volumes Targeting 56 MT capacity by FY24 Valued at 13 times FY23 EV/EBITDA   In the last quarter of fiscal year 2023, Dalmia Bharat exhibited continued execution of the growth strategy, as evidenced in volume off-take, capacity augmentation, and balance sheet trends. In addition to the strong sales growth, operating income rose due to a favourable volume/mix and price increases, partially offset by higher other expenses.

