Dabur India: The trio of foods, beverages & personal care likely to drive growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Dabur India (DIL; CMP: Rs 555; Market capitalisation: Rs 97,992 crore) has reported numbers for the December-21 quarter that are in line with Street expectations. However, volume growth during the quarter came in at 2 percent against an expectation of 4 percent. In fact, the growth in volumes has dropped significantly from more than 10 percent in the last five quarters. December 2021 quarter performance The India (standalone business: 76 percent of revenues) operations saw a revenue growth of 12.8 percent...