HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Dabur India: Rural recovery key to outperformance

Nandish Shah   •

Increasing the addressable market size, with acquisitions and by growing the home and personal care segment; margins likely to recover as raw material prices ease

Dabur India
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Sequential improvement in margins from December 22 quarter onwards Gained market share in 95 percent of the product portfolio Entry into branded spices and condiments category through acquisitions Fairly priced; investors, expecting moderate returns, can buy on declines Dabur India (DIL; CMP: Rs 602; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,06,670 crore) has seen a growth in revenues, operating profit and PAT on a three-year CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) basis of 11 percent, 7 percent, and 7 percent, respectively. Proposed acquisition of Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers