Dabur India: Growth, margin recovery broad based

The June 2023 quarter results of Dabur India were in line with expectations.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Market share gains seen in 90% of the portfolio Higher advertisement spends Rural markets posted decent volume growth Investors with a longer term view can accumulate stock The June 2023 quarter results of Dabur India (DIL; CMP: Rs 555; Market Capitalisation: Rs 98,357 crore) were in line with expectations. The rural market for DIL grew by 8 percent, compared to 4 percent at the industry level on the back of a 6-8 percent volume growth in healthcare, home and personal care and foods...