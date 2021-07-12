D-Mart: Will the strong earnings growth cycle resume from this fiscal?

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Avenue Supermarts Ltd (D-Mart; CMP: Rs: 3,379; Market Capitalisation: Rs 218,880 crore) reported that operating margin in the June 2021 quarter was marginally lower than estimates, affected likely by higher share of groceries. As indicated by the pre-quarterly update, revenues grew 34 per cent on a low base of the corresponding quarter and reached 90 per cent of the pre-COVID levels. The stock has outperformed the benchmark index, delivering a return of 20 per cent in the last three months, compared...