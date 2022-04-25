English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Cyient: Why does this undervalued mid-cap IT stock deserve your attention?

    Cyient saw good momentum in deal wins. In Q4, it won 7 large deals with a total contract potential of $134.9 million

    Nitin Sharma
    April 25, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
    Cyient: Why does this undervalued mid-cap IT stock deserve your attention?

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Cyient (CMP: Rs 917; MCap: Rs 10,118 crore) has reported a soft quarter, though it beat market expectations and expanded the EBIT margin. Cyient's March-quarter revenue fell by 0.8 percent sequentially but grew 4.6 percent year on year (YoY) to $156.7 million. On a constant-currency basis, the sequential revenue growth was -0.4 percent. The disappointing performance of the DLM segment was largely offset by a good growth in services revenue. March-quarter performance Group revenue in rupee terms grew by 8.1 percent...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Investors take a flight to safety

      Apr 22, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HCL Tech steps up but, way out of K-shaped recovery, Weekly Tactical Pick, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Ten pointers to Armageddon

      Apr 23, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

      These long-term scenarios, according to the IMF, will have a bearing on the market trajectory

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers