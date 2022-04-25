Cyient: Why does this undervalued mid-cap IT stock deserve your attention?

Cyient (CMP: Rs 917; MCap: Rs 10,118 crore) has reported a soft quarter, though it beat market expectations and expanded the EBIT margin. Cyient's March-quarter revenue fell by 0.8 percent sequentially but grew 4.6 percent year on year (YoY) to $156.7 million. On a constant-currency basis, the sequential revenue growth was -0.4 percent. The disappointing performance of the DLM segment was largely offset by a good growth in services revenue. March-quarter performance Group revenue in rupee terms grew by 8.1 percent...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Investors take a flight to safety
Apr 22, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HCL Tech steps up but, way out of K-shaped recovery, Weekly Tactical Pick, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Ten pointers to Armageddon
Apr 23, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
These long-term scenarios, according to the IMF, will have a bearing on the market trajectoryRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers