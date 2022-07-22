Cyient: Growth outlook intact despite wage bill headwinds

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Cyient (CMP: Rs 799.25; Market cap: Rs 8,820 crore) has reported strong revenue growth of 5.8 percent and 4.4 percent (in constant currency terms) for Q1FY23, driven by a 7.9 percent sequential jump in services revenue. The EBIT margin came in soft due to a spike in the wage bill and the overall opex cost rose by 9.1 percent. The DLM (design-led manufacturing) segment revenue declined 4 percent to Rs 189.6 crore, while services revenue grew to Rs 1,061.5 crore. Q1FY23 performance Services...