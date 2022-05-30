English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Cummins India: Moderation in growth, higher valuation can pose near-term risk

    Rich valuations and possible slow growth in earnings could keep the Cummins India stock under pressure

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    May 30, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
    Cummins India: Moderation in growth, higher valuation can pose near-term risk

    Representative image

    Cummins India was a big beneficiary of a broad-based recovery in both domestic and international markets during the last fiscal, leading to a strong growth in revenue and profitability. However, the company has now turned cautious on account of geopolitical risks and higher commodity prices impacting the business. This will likely impact its international operation, or the export business, which accounts for about 30 percent of its revenue. On the back of these developments, the company skipped its annual earnings...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rate hike looming, heat is on retail investors

      May 26, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A midcap in spotlight, warning for stock market, Modi’s three Ts in Tokyo, Start-Up Street and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers