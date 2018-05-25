Cummins India: Fixing the growth engine, stock to languish

Cummins India is has underperformed its peers as well as the market for the last three years and things are unlikely to improve anytime soon. The company is struggling for growth and grappling with stiff competition. The management’s strategy to pull through this lean patch is to cut costs and rely on rental income. At the analyst call to discuss quarterly performance, the management forecast flattish growth and continued increase in commodity prices, which it is unable to pass it on to customers. To mitigate this, the company is looking to reduce cost and launch products that can command pricing power.

Slowdown woes

The company’s sales declined of 5.22 percent for FY18, a 2.7 percent year-on-year for the March quarter. Also, earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) margin declined 62 bps to 14.12 percent in FY18. During FY18, net profit dropped 4.45 percent. Even its quarterly performance was unimpressive, with profits growing at a mere 1.74 percent YoY.

Cummins India, the leading player in engines supplied to construction, mining, railways, defence and several other segments of the economy, is facing demand and pricing pressures. Except for construction and railways, other segments and businesses are almost stagnant, with domestic sales growth up a percent in FY18 and exports down by 2 percent.

Declining return ratios

The company’s financial situation continues to deteriorate. Its return on equity (RoE), which was around 33 percent in FY15 and 17.5 percent in FY16 fell further to 15 percent in FY18. A key reason for the decline is inefficient use of assets. A large part of capital is being deployed in activities which are either earning low returns or are yet to contribute. This can be seen from falling fixed assets turnover from 5.7 times in FY14 to 2.7 times in FY17. EBIDTA margins mirror the same, falling to 14.12 percent in FY18 from the peak of 19.32 percent in FY15.

Valuations

At the current market price, the stock is trading at 5 times its FY18 book value and 31 times FY18 earnings, which is hardly cheap for a company growing at below industry rate, facing competition, deploying huge capital to protect its business and with declining return ratios.