CSB Bank – Why is the stock not shining despite the glitter of gold loans?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong loan growth driven by gold loans, deposit growth lags Margins at record high Asset quality improves further, provision written back in the quarter Operating expenses rise as bank pursues expansion Treasury loss mars earnings growth Valuations attractive but stock may remain range bound CSB Bank (CMP: Rs 227; Mcap: Rs 3,935 crore) has posted strong earnings in the second quarter of FY23 (Q2 FY23). While the net profit growth was marred by treasury loss during the quarter, CSB Bank showed improvement across most operating...