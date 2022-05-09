CSB Bank posts good show in FY22, but will the shine of gold loans continue?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

CSB Bank (CMP: Rs 212; Mcap: Rs 3,677 crore) has posted strong earnings with net profit rising to Rs 458 crore in FY22 compared with Rs 213 crore in FY21. Net profit more than doubled despite asset quality concerns in the first half of the year (H1 FY22) and much lower treasury profit in FY22 compared with FY21. Profit growth was mainly aided by margin expansion, negative credit costs (write-back in provisions), and contained operating expenses. Overall, CSB Bank showed...