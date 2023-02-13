Crompton Consumer: Weak Q3 not a dampener for long run

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Consolidated revenue growth led by Butterfly products Weak performance in core business Margin continues to remain under pressure Debt to reduce over the next 12-18 months Stock down 35 percent from its ATHs in September 21 Trading at 31 times FY24 estimated earnings The revenues of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals for Q3 were adversely impacted by subdued consumer demand, resulting from inflationary headwinds and price volatility. In addition, the late onset of winter weighed on the demand for seasonal appliances. Operating margins were once again...