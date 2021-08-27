MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

CreditAccess Grameen – Should investors bet on improving collection efficiency?

While collections of CreditAccess Grameen improved in July, a sustained uptrend will be key from the asset quality perspective

Neha Dave
August 27, 2021 / 01:23 PM IST
CreditAccess Grameen – Should investors bet on improving collection efficiency?

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The ebbing of the second Covid wave and the resumption of economic activity have brought some relief to CreditAccess Grameen (CAGL), the largest non-bank microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI) in terms of loan-book size as of June. According to the management, disbursements have picked up and collection efficiency has improved in July compared to May and June. Does this make the MFI a worthy investment bet, given that it reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter? Before analysing that, let’s...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | It’s all about fisc

    Aug 26, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST

    In today’s Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Govt’s finance pinch, the monetisation mantra, Kirloskar Ferrous in top gear, IPOs hit the skids, gold the saviour, Chart of the Day and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Jayanth Varma’s bombshell

    Aug 21, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    The MPC member, the lone dissenter at the previous policy meet in August, questions effectiveness of the accommodative stance to shore up growth

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers