Craftsman Automation: Riding the CV momentum, higher aluminium use in auto sector

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Leadership position in cylinder blocks and cylinder heads in CV segment Growth outlook for M&HCV segment and industrial segment promising With the recent acquisition, CAL got entry into high value and margin products Can be added for long term Craftsman Automation Ltd (CAL; CMP: Rs 3016; M Cap: Rs 6376 crore) — the biggest player in the machining of cylinder blocks and cylinder heads used in commercial vehicles (CVs) — continues to be in a sweet spot with tailwinds from the CV sector....