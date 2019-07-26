Coromandel International - Lacklustre quarter; cheaper inputs offer slight relief

Highlights



Weak Q1, revenue down in both crop protection and nutrient business



Plant shutdown at Sarigam takes a toll on overall performance



Delayed monsoon hits June month sales



Softness in raw material prices positive for margins



Subsidy situation improving



Coromandel International (CORO) reported a weak quarter with slowdown in both revenue and profit. The fire at the Sarigam plant led to a shutdown for almost the entire quarter, due to which the crop protection segment took a hit. Delayed monsoon impacted the nutrient segment, too.

Key positives

- Despite an overall weak position, the margins were protected due to softness in raw material prices, foreign exchange gains and operational efficiencies in nutrient business.

- Subsidy receivable is down to Rs 1,780 crore, from Rs 2,390 crore a year ago, and the company has received subsidy payments of Rs 720 crore as against Rs220 crore a year before.

Key negatives

- Revenue during the quarter saw a substantial 16 percent year-on-year (YoY) contraction. This was majorly due to the closedown of the Sarigam plant, post the fire incident. Softness in mancozeb prices also led to the dip in revenue.

- Delayed monsoon deferred crop sowing, which impacted the revenue of the nutrient business with lower sale of fertilisers.

- Profit after tax (PAT) was down 31 percent YoY, mainly due to higher interest cost, depreciation and tax rate. This was partly offset by higher other income.

- The interest costs went up on account of higher inventory and funding working capital needs.

Other comments

- Commissioning of the new phosphoric acid plant at Vishakhapatnam is expected to bring in cost efficiencies in future.

- According to the management, a weak offtake during the quarter has led to the pile-up of inventory. This might limit the company’s ability to take price hikes in the current quarter. Moreover, this would mean added interest costs to fund additional working capital needs.

- The new facility at Dahej is expected to start the production of mancozeb soon. Although there is no upfront demand risk, the current pressure on prices might continue for mancozeb. The management indicated that it is exploring new B2C opportunities in new territories.

- Prices of ammonia, sulphur and phos acid have reduced. These are key raw materials for the company and this is a positive for the margins.

Outlook

With an improving product mix and cooling off of prices of some key raw materials, we expect stablisation in Coromandel’s margins in upcoming quarters. However, with the high channel inventory, margin growth might be limited. Performance of monsoon would be something to watch out for in the current quarter.

In the longer term, we expect improved growth on a growing share of the non-subsidy business, greater operating leverage and visibility of growth in crop protection business.

