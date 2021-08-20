Container Corporation of India — Macro tailwinds lift quarterly earnings

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Container Corporation of India Limited (Concor) has posted a solid set of results in Q1 FY22. The recent strength in the business can be attributed to some of the macro factors, including a recovering domestic economy, and resurging global trade. Quarterly result highlights Concor’s consolidated revenues rose 52 per cent year on year (YoY), aided by a strong pick-up in EXIM and domestic volumes. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled to Rs 438 crore due to a significant...