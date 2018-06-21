App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COMMENT - Will India's solution for stressed power assets work as well as the US original?

The concept of 'Pariwartan' has been taken from TARP, so perhaps the performance of TARP will give an idea of what lies ahead for these assets

Shishir Asthana
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After deliberating for nearly four years, the government seems to have a solution on how to tackle the issue of distressed power sector projects.

According to various reports, it is on the verge of launching an asset management firm that will hold stressed power assets. The project, to be called 'Pariwartan' for Power Asset Revival through Warehousing and Rehabilitation, will hold 25,000 megawatts (MW) of assets.

The scheme is modeled along the lines of the Troubled Asset Relief Programme (TARP) launched in 2008 in the US to protect such assets after the financial meltdown.

The Pariwartan route will be undertaken to prevent distress sale of power sector assets, which were getting bids of as low as Rs 1-2 crore per MW under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. This was much lower than the Rs 5-6 crore per MW needed to build a plant.

related news

Government-owned Rural Electrification Corp (REC) has identified these projects totaling 25,000 MW, which carry a total debt of Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

The question is: By creating an asset management company that will hold these toxic assets, will the government be able to save them? If not, then the government might as well sell the units to whoever is bidding Rs 1-2 crore.

Among the reasons that the power plants are in their present state of despair are a paucity of funds, the lack of power purchase agreements, and fuel shortage. Unless the asset warehousing company is able to run them profitably with all the agreements in place, the entire exercise will be futile.

As per the report, the promoters' equity will be considerably reduced to facilitate control and the loans from the lending banks will be converted into equity. The asset management company will manage the projects and may ask utilities such as NTPC to operate and maintain them for a fee.

On paper, the entire deal looks good. Rather than selling it at a throwaway valuation, the bankers would possibly gain more by selling it as a running and profitable unit. The big 'if' is will the projects ever be profitable without any additional sweeteners from the government.

The concept of 'Pariwartan' has been taken from TARP, so perhaps the performance of TARP will give an idea of what lies ahead for these assets.

TARP allowed the US Treasury to purchase or insure up to $700 billion of "troubled assets," which were illiquid and difficult to value. TARP took the toxic assets from the hands of banks and institutions and helped the companies stabilize their balance sheets and avoid further losses.

TARP's originally-authorized expenditures of $700 billion in 2008 were cut to $475 billion in 2010 but the actual disbursement was $426.4 billion. In 2014, the US Treasury sold its last holding totaling $441.7 billion, earning a profit of $15.3 billion in the process.

More than the profit, the benefit of TARP was that the banks started lending again.

For India, too it is the indirect benefit of this bailout that will prove more beneficial. Stressed power assets will take their own sweet time to be restored, but as far as banks are concerned, these assets will be off their back. Hopefully, banks, especially public sector ones, will then start lending.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 06:15 pm

tags #Business #Market Edge #markets

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.