COMMENT-The problems with the Big Fat Air India wedding: Meddlesome in-laws, secrets, bad stars

The Air India saga has all the making of the sort of family soap opera beloved of Indian audiences. If you will forgive the stereotypes, the government represents the nagging future mother-in-law, the airline the hapless bride and employees the scheming sister-in-law.

It’s no surprise the wedding did not happen. Suitors took flight when they realised the mother-in-law and sister-in-law were going to accompany the bride. To top it all, the bride was no open book (neither, probably was the suitor, but the bride is, as ever, being held to higher standards); her secrets would be revealed only after the engagement ring was slipped on.

A key concern that has been reported in the media is that the potential buyer felt threatened by the level of management clout that the government would continue to exercise at a 24 percent holding: All the rights of a majority shareholder rather than a minority one.

Another concern was the debt that would come with the company. As per information available in public, Air India and Air India Express would retain Rs 24,576 crore excluding net current liabilities after the sale. The company has a debt of over Rs 50,000 crore in its books. Reports say that even the reduced level of debt is not in line with the airline’s potential future earnings.

Labour-related issues are also is a dampener in the deal. In any case, the various unions in Air India have protested against the divestment.

To add to the problem, the government has not disclosed all its cards at the time of divestment. Reports say that the government has left some of the finer aspects of the sale to be disclosed in the request for proposal and in the shareholder agreement to be signed with the highest bidder.

One would be foolish to bid for such a company without knowing what it entailed. To return to the soap, imagine the shock a groom would get if he were saddled with a love child, revealed immediately after the wedding.

The stars are also too misaligned for wedding bells to peal.

Apart from the inherent issues, rising oil prices also would have played on the mind of the buyers. The Indian aviation market is extremely competitive with little room for passing on higher crude oil prices. In such a scenario a buyer would end up staying in losses for a prolonged period of time, which could completely change its calculations.

Yet it is not too late for the government to get its act together. Chances are that the government might review its plan to sell the company. But in order to do so, it needs to come clean on the entire deal.

As in a traditional wedding, the bride needs to be decked up. The government will have to sweeten the deal and the first step is for it to stay home, and not accompany the bride. If it has decided to sell the company it should be done clinically. Giving away the bride should be done without any strings attached.

The most important thing is to come clean on the finer aspects. No deal can go through with an ‘everything-is-good-but…’ in the proposal.