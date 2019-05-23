App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cochin Shipyard Q4: In cruise mode after better execution, higher working capital

The stock valuation is quite reasonable in light of cash in the books and strong return ratios.

Jitendra Kumar Gupta @jitendra1929
Representative image
Representative image
State-owned Cochin Shipyard (CSL) saw improved execution across segments during the quarter ended March 2019. There was a marked reduction in working capital, particularly that of debtors, as visible from a lower inventory.

Key results highlights

Both ship-building and repair segments reported a strong growth in revenues, driven by strong order book and improved deliveries.

segment

related news

On the profitability front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin fell 520 basis points largely because of operating losses in the ship repair business. Shipbuilding continues to register strong operating margins as a result of the leverage factor.

segment PBIT

Reduction in operating margins impacted net profit, which grew marginally by 6.4 percent on a YoY basis. While the quarterly profit growth was muted, the company ended the fiscal year with a net profit growth of 20.6 percent.

PBIT margins

This quarter saw reduction in debtors’ pie to Rs 392 crore as against Rs 580 crore in the same quarter last year. This is a good sign and would ease investor worries about delayed deliveries, particularly in the ship-building segment.

With the improvement on the debtor front and better execution, the company saw improved cash cycle and increased cash flow in the books. At the end of March 2019, the company reported cash and bank balance of Rs 2,577 crore. This is also the reason why the company reported a strong 71 percent YoY growth in other income. For 2018-19, other income grew 20 percent.

Outlook and valuations

finanicals

The company is sitting on an order book of close to Rs 10,000 crore, which is over 3 times its FY19 sales, providing strong revenue visibility. If the pace of the execution remains strong, CSL should maintain a revenue growth of about 15-18 percent in 2019-20. Margins should also improve this financial year, along with earnings pick-up in coming days.

At current market price of Rs 364, the stock is trading 10 times its FY19 reported earnings, which is quite reasonable in light of cash in the books and strong return ratios.

First Published on May 23, 2019 01:48 pm

tags #Cochin Shipyard #Companies #defence #Q4FY19 earnings review #Q4FY19 result analysis

