Cochin Shipyard: Q1 in cruise mode on better execution, operational traction

Led by improved execution in shipbuilding and enhanced focus on deliveries, Cochin Shipyard reported a good set of results for the June quarter. Overall, it was a sound quarter marked by better utilisations, lower cost and a strong order book position.

Key result highlights

Its shipbuilding segment, which makes up 82 percent of the total revenue, grew at 32.5 percent, steered by strong execution and robust orders. In FY19, this vertical fetched an annual sales turnover of Rs 2,130 crore.

The state-owned shipbuilder order book read close to Rs 8,050 crore, nearly 4 times its annual sales. This, however, does not include the value of the ongoing project to develop the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), which has been built on a cost-plus basis. The phase 3 of this project, which would be a mix of fixed-price contract and cost-plus, is estimated at around Rs 10,000-11,000 crore, which is expected to be finalised soon.

Meanwhile, its ship repair segment revenue during the said quarter dived 35 percent YoY (year on year) to Rs 133 crore. Usually, when a large assignment is completed, repair business sees a drop. In the June quarter as well, the competition of large assignments such as INS Vikramaditya and Sagar Bhushan resulted in a revenue drop. Nevertheless, its impact was marginal as the segment accounts for some 20 percent of revenue. Despite a drop in repair business, total revenue managed to grow at 12 percent.

Operational performance

In terms of profitability, EBIDTA margin improved by 180 basis points largely because of operating gains in the repair business. Ship repair is a relatively high margin business.

Given low commodity prices, the project mix and large projects at the completion stage, repair business EBIT margins grew by 950 basis points. Ship repair EBIT margin in the June quarter stood at 30.9 percent as against 16.8 percent for shipbuilding.

Nonetheless, thanks to strong cash in the books, the company reported 18 percent YoY jump in other income. This partly helped achieve 13.2 percent yearly growth in net profit. Besides, as a result of the previous buyback, EPS saw marginally higher growth at 17 percent to Rs 9.1 per share at the end of the June quarter.

As of March-end, the company reported cash and bank balance of Rs 2,577 crore, which explains a strong 71 percent YoY growth in other income. For 2018-19, other income expanded at 20 percent.

Outlook and valuations

The company is sitting on a strong order book of over Rs 8,000 crore, nearly 4 times its FY19 shipbuilding segment revenues. Importantly, this could easily double as phase 3 of IAC is decided, thus providing strong revenue visibility. Thus, the next one or two months will be critical.

Meanwhile, the stock has come off recently because of the correction in the midcap space. It is trading at Rs 347, near its all-time low of Rs 333. However, at current valuations of 9 times its FY21 estimated earnings, the stock looks cheap in light of strong revenue visibility, cash in the books, strong return ratios and reasonable growth in earnings.

