Cobrapost's allegations against DHFL unlikely to affect broader market, but liquidity situation fragile

- Cobrapost raises several allegations against DHFL- Unlike in the past, negative news flow around DHFL will not have sector-wide impact- Despite improving, liquidity situation remains fragile

- Debt mutual funds need to wake up to these risks

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) is in the spotlight again for the wrong reasons. Media outlet Cobrapost has raised a series of allegations including diversion of funds worth Rs 31,000 crore against DHFL. The company has refuted the charges and termed them as “mischievous” and the audit committee of the company has decided to appoint an external agency to look into the matter.

Following the allegations, the stock has nosedived yet again. This reminds us of last September when the collapse in DHFL’s stock price had sent ripples across equity and credit markets. Is a crisis brewing again?

This time around, the stock reaction is in response to idiosyncratic issues faced by the company. So the negative news flow around DHFL is unlikely to trigger any market-wide sell-off of NBFC or HFC stocks.

That said, the liquidity situation though improved, remains very fragile. The recent troubles in the market could inflict new wounds to mutual funds which once again can potentially shake up the liquidity available to NBFCs in particular and consequently to the real economy.

DHFL led the fall in NBFCs in past

It is raining bad news for NBFCs and HFCs. It all started in September last year with default by IL&FS group companies which turned mutual funds extremely risk averse. Debt mutual funds (MFs) which gorged on NBFC paper in the past suddenly lost appetite and could no longer digest issuances by NBFCs. While their decision was dictated by increased redemptions, it led to a systemic tightening of liquidity and increased rollover risk for NBFCs.

The liquidity crisis was aggravated with a bruising collapse in the DHFL stock as its commercial paper (CP) was sold at a discount by one MF house.

The woes for the HFCs didn’t end there. Indiabulls Housing Finance’s stock too plummeted because of its Rs 600 crore exposure to Supertech, a realty developer that was downgraded by rating agencies. This again led to a massive sell-off in NBFCs and HFCs as investors feared NBFCs were staring at a double whammy– rising bad loans on the asset side and difficulty in refinancing debt on the liabilities side.

Yet DHFL has managed liquidity well so far

At the peak of the liquidity crisis, DHFL managed to raise around Rs 7,410 crore through an assignment of loan receivables (between September 24 and November 16, 2018). This was primarily due to the granular retail loan book which was readily available and acted as quasi-liquidity in a challenging market situation. During November 2018, the company was able to access the debt capital market through fresh issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 1,250 crore and Rs 1,500 crore. Further, during the same period, the company repaid Rs 13,927 crore of debt (including Rs 9,215 crore of CPs).

The Dewan management said the company has repaid in excess of Rs.17,000 crores in the last three months to the lenders. In fact, on January 29, it raised Rs 1,375 crore by selling wholesale loans to leading global alternative investment firm Oaktree Capital.

Liquidity can come under pressure again

While the Cobrapost allegations against DHFL may not have system-wide repercussions, it is important to note that the funding situation for non-banks continues to remain challenging, despite an increase in access to funding over the last couple of months.

Just when the sector seemed to be overcoming the liquidity crunch triggered by the default of IL&FS group companies, troubles at another group have jolted sentiment again. The larger question here is the lack of due diligence by debt fund managers, who are often all too eager to go by what rating agencies say, who in turn are often behind the curve.

Debt mutual funds will have to shore up their due diligence and build enough capacity to do more research. As the past few years have pointed out, credit risk events are occurring with ever-increasing regularity. Mutual funds will have to be better prepared to handle these risks.

