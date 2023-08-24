CMS Info Systems: Uninterrupted earnings growth in this cash logistics biz

-

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q1FY24 revenue misses expectations, but EBITDA margin beats Street estimates EBITDA margin improved on smaller operating costs, now at an all-time high of 28.9 percent New order win of Rs 150 crore, cumulative order book at Rs 3,300 crore, 90 percent already executed FY24 capex guidance of Rs 150-175 crore Attractive valuation at FY25 PE of 13.4x CMS Info Systems (CMP: Rs 358.8; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,603 crore ) began financial year 2024 with a mixed quarter that witnessed slower revenue growth. Yet, margin improvement...