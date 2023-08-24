CMS Info Systems: Uninterrupted earnings growth in this cash logistics biz

Highlights Q1FY24 revenue misses expectations, but EBITDA margin beats Street estimates EBITDA margin improved on smaller operating costs, now at an all-time high of 28.9 percent New order win of Rs 150 crore, cumulative order book at Rs 3,300 crore, 90 percent already executed FY24 capex guidance of Rs 150-175 crore Attractive valuation at FY25 PE of 13.4x CMS Info Systems (CMP: Rs 358.8; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,603 crore ) began financial year 2024 with a mixed quarter that witnessed slower revenue growth. Yet, margin improvement...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Chandrayaan-3: A Make in India success story
Aug 23, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama August 24 edition: India makes speedy progress in the lunar race, FMCG wears a dull outlook, film stars ...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The road to 2047
Aug 12, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
According to an RBI study, we need to grow real GDP by 7.6 percent per annum to be a developed economy. And that target is eminent...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers