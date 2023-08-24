English
    CMS Info Systems: Uninterrupted earnings growth in this cash logistics biz

    The company has consistently delivered good performance since its listing in December 2021. Its revenue has grown in double digits, YoY, in five out of the past six quarters

    Nitin Sharma
    August 24, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
    -

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  Q1FY24 revenue misses expectations, but EBITDA margin beats Street estimates EBITDA margin improved on smaller operating costs, now at an all-time high of 28.9 percent New order win of Rs 150 crore, cumulative order book at Rs 3,300 crore, 90 percent already executed FY24 capex guidance of Rs 150-175 crore Attractive valuation at FY25 PE of 13.4x CMS Info Systems (CMP: Rs 358.8; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,603 crore ) began financial year 2024 with a mixed quarter that witnessed slower revenue growth. Yet, margin improvement...

