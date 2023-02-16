City Union Bank: Should investors bet on this stock?

Highlights Muted business growth. Elevated slippages. High provisions mars profitability in Q3 FY23 Divergences found by RBI in reported FY22 numbers Decision on current CEO’s term is due in April 2023 Following sharp price correction, valuation has moderated City Union Bank (CMP: Rs 139; MCAP: Rs 10,336 crore) reported muted performance in the third quarter of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23). Profit growth was dragged down by significantly higher credit cost / provisions. In our Dec 2022 note, we had suggested that investors avoid this stock ....
Feb 16, 2023
Feb 10, 2023
