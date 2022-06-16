City Union Bank: Faster loan pick-up, asset quality comfort will drive rerating











The bank management had guided to better return on assets (ROA) at 1.5 percent by FY23 and has already delivered 1.4 percent in FY22

State Bank of India | CMP: Rs 471.3 | The largest lender in the public sector gained today after Nomura maintained a ‘buy’ call on the stock with a target of Rs 615 per share. The management of the bank does not expect major asset quality issues due to rising interest rates and expect the unsecured books asset quality to be as good as secured loan book. The current unsecured loan book is only 30 percent of its true potential, as per SBI management.

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook After a tumultuous two years, City Union Bank (CUB; CMP: Rs 134; M Cap: Rs 9,917 crore) is on recovery path. In fact, it is well reflected in the bank’s FY22 performance. Improved growth in advances, along with the fall in credit cost, aided earnings growth. It was 28 percent in FY22. (image) The pandemic-induced economic crisis had necessitated CUB to shift focus from business growth to capital preservation, portfolio stress management, cost reduction and maintenance of adequate liquidity. Hence,...

