PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
  
  1
Last Updated Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

City Union Bank -- Balance sheet protection takes precedence over growth

Despite the muted growth in deposits, City Union Bank maintains strong liquidity

Neha Dave

To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:

  • Already a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber?
    Login now »
    Or
    Open in App
  • Not a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber yet?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:

What's included:

  • Ad free experience across Platforms
  • 230+ exclusive stories per month
  • Sharpest Opinions & Actionable Insights
  • Exclusive Research & Expert Technical Analysis
  • Daily Newsletter
  • 20+ Technical Picks every week
  • Recovery Tracker
  • Exclusive webinars on varied topics
  • Weekly wrap up and much more!!!
Subscribe to PRO and get unlimited access to premium content at Rs.33/- per month. Use code SUPERPRO