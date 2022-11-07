HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Cipla: Steady improvement in business, but valuation expensive

Anubhav Sahu   •

The launch pipeline for peptide & inhalation products in the US market and the margin profile for the domestic business are the key things to watch

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights US business benefits from new products Ex-Covid domestic sales grew by 15 percent Key near-term launches to watch– Advair & Abraxane Valuation ahead of peers The quarterly numbers of Cipla (CMP: Rs 1,146; Market Cap: Rs 92,496 crore) were aided by the traction in the base business in India and gains from the new products in the US market. Gross margins also improved, though part of it is due to the transitional gains from the launches in the US market. Going forward, the launch...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers