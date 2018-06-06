Centre’s bailout package: How should you trade sugar stocks now?

Sugar season 2018 has turned out to be a bitter one for sugar mills, farmers and investors. Stocks of most sugar companies have fallen steeply since September 2017. Is the time ripe to bet on sugar stocks? We don’t think so.

In addition to measures announced in the past 3-4 months, the government today further announced an Rs 7,000 crore bailout package to ensure cash-starved sugar mills clear dues to farmers at the earliest. The bailout package is the need of the hour and will provide relief to the beleaguered sector. However, we see it akin to a light shower on arid land: a brief respite that does not turn the land fertile. The sustainable solution to the sugar sector lies in structural reforms.

Government today approved a raft of measures. These include setting a minimum selling price for sugar at Rs 29 per kg, creation of a 3 MT of buffer stock and interest subvention including moratorium period on bank loans to sugar mills.

Sugar output to hit record highs

The sugar season (SS) runs from October to September. As per the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), production touched 31 MT in the current season till April 30. Industry experts expects sugar production to end up around 32 MT for SS18, a record high for India. This represents an increase of over 55 percent over last season’s (SS17) production of 20.3 MT. Improved sugarcane yields, higher acreage supported by relatively better monsoon during 2016 and 2017 resulted in increased sugar output.

Consumption stable

Domestic sugar consumption is anticipated to increase to around 25 MT for SS18 from 24.5 MT in SS17, rating agency ICRA said. Opening stock of around 4 MT and production of at least 31 MT is likely to result in overall sugar availability of 35-35. million MT. This is expected to meet domestic consumption of around 25 MT, resulting in surplus inventory of 10-11 MT.

Falling prices

Significant domestic surplus has adversely impacted prices. Domestic prices have fallen sharply since October 2017, correcting over 25 percent between October 2017 and May-end. The government announced various measures in February to prop up falling prices. The measures did provide a temporary boost to prices. However, expectations of higher production in SS18 continued to weigh heavily on prices. At present, domestic sugar prices are hovering around Rs 27,000-28,000/MT, with average cost of sugar production around Rs 35,000-36,000/MT, resulting in a loss of loss of Rs 9,000-10,000/MT.

A global sugar surplus has resulted in an almost 30 percent fall in international sugar prices to $354.1/MT in March.

Mounting cane arrears

Dues to sugarcane farmers are regulated. The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) determines the fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane based on various factors including the cost of production, recovery, transportation costs. Few states determine their own state advised prices (SAP) which are typically higher than FRP. FRP and SAP are not linked to actual sugar prices, which are determined by market forces.

While FRP and SAP have been rising steadily, sugar prices have fallen due to excessive supply. Depressed sugar prices has adversely impacted the liquidity position of sugar mills, leading to accumulation of dues to farmers. Industry cane arrears have increased to more than Rs 22,000 crore in May, data from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution reveals.

Weakening financials of sugar companies

Sugar stocks witnessed a huge downfall due to shrinking margins. During April-December 2017, operating margins for the industry contracted 420 basis points year-on-year to 8.6 percent and registered losses amounting to 6.2 percent as a percentage of sales. Profits amounted to 4.8 percent of sales during April-December 2016.

Measures announced since February

To stabilise sugar prices at reasonable levels and improve liquidity position of mills, the government has taken the following steps in the past three months:

-Increased customs duty on imports from 50 percent to 100 percent

-Imposed sales restriction on producers for two months - February and March - in the same month.

-Fully withdrew customs duty on export of sugar

-Notified minimum indicative export quota (MIEQ) scheme for mills to export 2 MT of sugar in SS18

-Allowed export of white sugar till September under the Duty Free Import Authorisation (DFIA) scheme, under which exporters are allowed to import sugar at zero duty within three years

-Notified cane production subsidy of Rs 55/MT, which would be paid directly to farmers as part of cane costs. Sugar mills meeting 100 percent of the target notified under MIEQ are eligible for this subsidy

The measures announced so far haven’t been of much help. At the current global sugar price of around $340-350/MT, exports would fetch a lower price per MT compared to prevailing domestic prices, resulting in an upfront loss to sugar mills. While the proposed subsidy of Rs 55/MT is a step in the right direction, total subsidy cost is expected to be around Rs 1,540 crore, less than a tenth of the outstanding cane dues to sugar farmers.

Government’s measures to extend the sugar cycle

In a typical sugar cycle, when prices rule high, farmers increase cane production. But increased production pulls prices lower. This causes cane arrears, forcing farmers to switch from cane, causing a fall in production and a reversal in the falling price trend.

However, market mechanism when interrupted by government’s intervention adds to the sector’s woes. Following the subsidies and reduction in cane arrears, farmers will continue to cultivate. This in turn will keep production high next year as well. While the government’s measures are aimed at reducing cane arrears to farmers, it ends up elongating the sugar cycle.

Oversupply scenario to continue; no structural change expected

The government’s measures are likely to result in an increase in prices and moderate the decline in profitability of mills, thus enabling timely payment to farmers. However, overall demand–supply scenario will not be altered significantly. Industry surplus stands around 10 MT in the current season. Even after meeting the export target of 2 MT and a 3 MT buffer stock created by the government, the domestic market is still staring at a sugar inventory of around 4-5 MT next season, or around 2 months of consumption. The outlook for the sector still doesn’t look promising amid weak global sugar prices and given the likelihood of a further increase in production in SS19.

While sugar prices may improve with successful implementation of these measures, a significant easing of the supply glut is ruled out for next season. Overall profitability outlook for the sugar sector remains weak for FY19. Hence, an increase in stock prices of sugar companies, if any, in response to likely bailout package should be utilised by investors to exit this space.

