Cement sector | Structural concerns, cyclical headwinds to hurt investors

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

After the covid disruption, the cement sector had a prolific and stupendous run. Majority of companies delivered stellar earnings that represented the largest increase since the beginning of the down cycle in 2018. However, the cyclicality of the sector is fast catching up as things have slowed down considerably in the last couple of quarters. Looking ahead, the sector is likely to remain under pressure. The initial signs of a down cycle are worrying with increased competition is likely...