CCL Products: Earnings growth on the back of capacity expansion











CCL is targeting more than 40 percent growth in FY23 in the domestic market on the back of higher distribution in south and north India.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Highlights: Q2FY23 results in line with expectation Doubling of capacity in next 2 years Increased distribution reach to drive branded business Remain positive, investors with a long-term view can accumulate and add stock on declines CCL Products (India) (CCL; CMP: Rs 539; Market capitalisation: Rs: 7,157 crore), formerly known as Continental Coffee, was able to maintain its volume growth guidance of 20-25 percent in Q2FY23 even as the industry could witness only 6-8 percent volume growth. On the back of double-digit volume growth, the management...

