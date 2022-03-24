CCL Products: Correction spells an opportunity

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

CCL Products (CCL; CMP: Rs 403; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,357 crore) has corrected by more than 20 percent following the Russia-Ukraine crisis as more than 15-20 percent of its volumes goes to Russia. Though a majority of the containers were put on hold, post the Russian military operations in Ukraine, shipments of coffee were allowed as they fell under the food category. However, shipping lines were only accepting shipments to Russia and that, too, only for existing contracts. We expect...