Can the stake sale in UTI AMC fuel a stock rally?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Key sponsors holding 45% equity mulling stake sale MF AUM sizeable; non-MF AUM is also substantial Asset mix unfavourable with lesser proportion of equity assets Enjoys higher AUM from B30 cities and has a well-diversified distribution channel Lower profitability, compared to peers The key sponsors of UTI Asset Management Company (CMP: Rs 683; M Cap: Rs 8,690 crore) have initiated the process to sell their stake, according to media reports. The reports say that three state-owned banks, PNB, BoB, and SBI, and Life Insurance Corporation...