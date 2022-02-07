Can rising crude oil prices spoil the India revival story?

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Last week Brent crude oil price crossed $93 per barrel for the first time since 2014 and appears to be heading to $100/Bbl by summer, driven by supplies shortage, multi-year low investment, and a developing geopolitical event involving major world powers. Brent Crude Oil (image) Oil demand has improved more rapidly than previously anticipated while supply struggled to catch up with demand. OPEC, which accounts for almost one-third of the global crude supplies, is yet to meet its quota consistently...