MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Budget 2022 — Green energy economy gets a big push from solar PLI

    The upward revision in PLI will pave the way for private capital and open up employment opportunities

    Sachin Pal
    February 01, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST
    Budget 2022 — Green energy economy gets a big push from solar PLI

    Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    In Budget 2022, the finance minister announced an allocation of Rs 19,500 crore for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar PV module manufacturing. In April 2021, the Union Cabinet had approved a Rs 4,500-crore PLI scheme to reduce import dependence and boost domestic manufacturing capacity of solar PV modules. The upward revision of the PLI scheme to Rs 24,000 crore will certainly pave the way for private capital and open up employment opportunities. In addition to the PLI,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Budget fever grips Indian equities

      Jan 31, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The state of the economy in 10 charts, limitations of Union Budget, Apollo-Amazon tie up, Unity SFB-PMC Bank merger, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Bubble Trouble 

      Jan 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      The US is in the grip of “three and a half bubbles”, according to GMO’s chief investment strategist Grantham

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers