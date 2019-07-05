App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 03:25 PM IST

Budget 2019: Electric Vehicles – The road ahead

There have been myriad challenges in wider adoption of EVs including charging infrastructure, higher cost of ownership and technological challenges, which the finance minister tried to address in the budget.

In a bid to move towards the use of cleaner energy and make India a hub for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, the finance minister in the Budget 2019 has earmarked Rs 10,000 crore over three years. There have been myriad challenges in wider adoption of EVs, including charging infrastructure, higher cost of ownership and technological challenges, which the finance minister tried to address in the Budget.

Support from the government

The FM indicated that there would be upfront incentive in terms of GST rate reduction to 5 percent from 12 percent earlier on purchase of EVs. Further, a rebate of Rs 1.5 lakh would be given to the buyer on the interest paid on the loan taken. Customs duty is also being exempted on the select imports related to electric vehicles to reduce the cost of vehicles. Additionally, support would be given to include solar batteries and set up the charging network.

The aim is to provide affordable and environment-friendly public transportation options for the common man.

Long-term disruption on the way

We believe that the transition from Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) to EVs would take time and there would not be any impact in the short term. However, EVs would definitely disrupt the automobile ecosystem in next 5-10 years.

Small players to face heat

The bigger players in the affected segment would be able to adapt to the changes in the technology and bring in necessary changes required for a smooth shift to the electric powertrain. Companies such as Ashok Leyland, M&M, Tata Motors, Bajaj and the like have already started working towards EVs.

However, many smaller players, especially in the auto ancillary space, which are thriving on the back of growth in the automobile sector, would witness disruption and some would not be able to even survive. We believe that companies such as Minda Corp, Lumax Industries and Motherson Sumi are a few companies which are well placed to take advantage of the transition towards EVs.

Investors need to keep a hawk eye on the key developments in the space and monitor the progress these companies are making towards EVs.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 03:24 pm

