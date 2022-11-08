English
    Britannia: Is this cookie crispy enough for investors?

    Moderation in raw material prices and higher volume growth is what investors need to keep watch on, going forward

    Nandish Shah
    November 08, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
    Britannia: Is this cookie crispy enough for investors?

    Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 4,125 | The scrip surge dover 8 percent after the FMCG major posted a 28 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 490 crore for the September quarter, way above analysts' expectation of Rs 451 crore. The share surge boosted the company's market cap to Rs 1 lakh crore. The company's consolidated revenue from operations jumped 21 percent YoY to Rs 4,379.61 crore from Rs 3,607.37 crore, the firm said on November 4. Japanese brokerage firm Nomura has upgraded the stock to "buy" with the target at Rs 4,600 a share, an upside of 10 percent from the current market price. The research firm believes that the Q2 results were an all-round beat with higher-than-peers volume growth.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Britannia (BIL; CMP: Rs4142; Market capitalisation: Rs 99773 crore) has seen a 13 percent and a 6 percent growth in value and volume, respectively, on a 3-year CAGR basis. September quarter results Revenues grew 22 percent YoY on the back of a 4 percent volume growth

