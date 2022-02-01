MARKET NEWS

    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Britannia: In-line performance; gain in market share continues

    Next engine of growth for Britannia will be higher rural penetration and expansion in other adjacent businesses

    Nandish Shah
    February 01, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
    Britannia: In-line performance; gain in market share continues

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The December-quarter earnings of Britannia Industries (BIL; CMP: Rs 3542; Market capitalisation: Rs85311crore) were in line with Street expectations. However, higher raw material cost impacted margins on a year-on-year basis. BIL had raised prices and reduced pack size. to mitigate some of the input inflation impact. With further cost spike, another round of price hike is expected. December-quarter performance Net sales grew by 14 percent year on year (YoY) on the back of a near 5 percent rise in volumes. Gross...

