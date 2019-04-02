Brexit: Political impasse takes a toll on currency hedging cost

Highlights:

-UK MPs rejected yet another round of Brexit proposals-Revised Brexit deadline of April 12, leaves limited room for negotiations-Tail risks like General election/ Second referendum/No-deal remain alive

-As an impact, currency hedging cost has sharply increased

UK MPs rejected yet another round of Brexit proposals. This time it was a set of four alternative options to Theresa May's withdrawal deal which was put to vote in House of Commons. Interestingly, these were a narrower set of options.

This is undoubtedly an unprecedented political impasse and UK has already lost the opportunity to extend Brexit deadline to May 22. The deadline is now April 12. EU Parliament's Brexit representative Guy Verhofstadt opined succinctly that a hard Brexit seems almost inevitable.

Options

Source: UK Parliament

Amidst this stalemate, silver lining emerges from the fact that margin of defeat of Theresa May's own proposal has shrank over the last three attempts and so one more attempt may be on the way again. Additionally, one of the option put on vote yesterday – Customs union option – was defeated by just three votes. This option means UK could have a closer trading relationship with the EU and the need to keep customs checks at the Irish border (the contentious issue) can be whittled down.

However, practically speaking, all the options for Brexit are still open – including second referendum and/ or a general election. Times of London suggest that finance minister, Philip Hammond, may ask for second referendum in the cabinet meeting today. If they go for referendum again, it would be interesting as YouGov recent survey suggest higher number of people wanting to remain with in EU as the Brexit outcome.

General election is another option which would be akin to asking for a fresh Brexit mandate. Would Theresa May blink and give in, is in everyone’s mind?

Chart: CBOE/CME British Pound volatility

Source: Investing.com

Impact of this - British pound currency volatility (GBP/USD pair) is inching up to the levels seen before Brexit referendum in 2016. While steady appearing GBP/USD level conceals this fact, high implied currency volatility is taking account of tail risks and has led to sharp increase in hedging cost.

Nevertheless, for investors exposed to British pound, it appears prudent to keep the currency hedges intact.

Follow @anubhavsays