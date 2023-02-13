Both FES, auto segments shine for M&M

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Demand momentum continues in the automotive segment Commodity cost pressure easing Tractor segment outlook positive due to normal monsoon Automotive segment continues to have strong order book New products to aid growth SOTP valuation indicates upside potential Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (CMP: Rs 1,365; M cap: Rs 1.7 lakh crore) has posted a strong set of numbers in Q3 FY23, driven by the farm equipment segment (FEM) and a correction in raw material prices. The auto segment also did well with a healthy order book. The...