Both FES, auto segments shine for M&M

Supported by new products, strong demand, and lower commodity prices, the company is set on a strong growth path

Our sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation methodology indicates that the M&M stock offers 12 percent upside from the current market price. We advise investors to accumulate the stock on any weakness
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Demand momentum continues in the automotive segment Commodity cost pressure easing Tractor segment outlook positive due to normal monsoon Automotive segment continues to have strong order book New products to aid growth SOTP valuation indicates upside potential Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (CMP: Rs 1,365; M cap: Rs 1.7 lakh crore) has posted a strong set of numbers in Q3 FY23, driven by the farm equipment segment (FEM) and a correction in raw material prices. The auto segment also did well with a healthy order book. The...

