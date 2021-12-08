Bosch and Wabco: What should investors do?

Bosch

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Two leaders from the auto ancillary pack – Wabco (CMP: Rs 8,100; M Cap: Rs 15,360 crore) and Bosch (CMP: Rs 16,310; M Cap: Rs 47,910 crore) -- have come out strongly from COVID-led disruptions. A strong recovery in demand helped these companies post a robust financial performance for Q2FY22. Both companies saw a strong top line growth on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. While Wabco saw a strong operating margin expansion, Bosch saw a marginal contraction on raw material shortage. Quarterly...