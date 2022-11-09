HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Blue Star Q2 leaves its peers behind

Sachin Pal & Neha Gupta   •

Several optimisation measures should drive recovery in second half

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Broad-based revenue growth across segments in Q2 EBITDA margins were down 30bps YoY Order inflows gathered pace in Q2 Sustained traction in EMP business Trades 39 times FY24 earnings Blue Star’s Q2 FY23 performance was relatively stronger than its peers. While  margins were moderately impacted in the quarter gone by, several optimisation measures should drive recovery in H2. Quarterly results snapshot   (image) Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1,576 crore, an increase of 27 percent year on year (YoY), driven by broad-based growth across segments....

