Bharat Forge Q4 review: Strong performance in a challenging environment

- Strong topline growth in Q4 FY19 driven by healthy realisation- Robust growth in industrial and passenger vehicle segments in India and in the PV segment in international market- Strong operating profitability- Near to medium-term business outlook is sluggish; positive for long-term- Attractive valuation

Bharat Forge (BFL), a leading auto-ancillary metal forging company, has posted a strong set of numbers for Q4 FY19. The company posted a decent growth in revenue, riding on rich product mix and maintained its operating profitability as well.

Though there is weakness in demand, both in domestic and international market, we believe there are short-term growth drivers on the back of Class 8 truck (very heavy trucks) order book, Bharat Stage (BS)-VI led demand in domestic market and growth avenues in other business areas. This coupled with reasonable valuations make it an investment call for the long term.

BFL posted a 13.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth, led by an 18.1 percent growth in realisation, which got partially offset by 3.6 percent decline in volume. Improvement in realisation was due to favourable product mix and raw material (RM) cost pass-through.

Growth in export revenue at 18.1 percent (YoY) was a key performance driver. Within exports, US witnessed 26 percent growth on the back of the recovery in industrial and passenger vehicle (PV) segments. European market, however, saw a four percent decline in net revenue.

BFL’s CV and industrial segments grew 14 and 17 percent, respectively, and PVs saw significant growth (35 percent) due to product expansion and addition of new clients.

Domestic business witnessed eight percent YoY growth driven by strong demand for industrial segment, which grew 58 percent. But the CV segment, registered a 31 percent decline due to muted consumer sentiment and capacity constraint. Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) segment grew 29 percent.

In terms of operating profitability, BFL was able to expand its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin by 200 bps YoY.

Outlook

In the last couple of months, domestic commercial vehicle (CV) segment has been facing challenges on the back of multiple macroeconomic headwinds leading to muted sentiment for automobile sector including the CV segment. Subdued market sentiment is on account of the liquidity problem in NBFCs, slowdown in economic activity, rise in long-term third-party insurance premiums and lagged impact of new axle load norms.

There are, however, a few growth levers for the company in the short term. Upcoming BS-VI emission norms, to be implemented from April 2020, is expected to lead to pre-buying as new BS-VI compliant vehicles would be 10-15 percent expensive than current vehicles. Pre-buying should come in Q2 and Q3 of FY20. Additionally, the government’s scrappage policy would also aid topline growth for the company.

From a long-term perspective, outlook for the CV segment continues to be very strong due to expectations of improving economic growth, rising income levels, government’s thrust on increasing rural income and focus on infrastructure and construction.

Despite weakness in overall PV segment, the company made significant progress on the back of new product development, which helped it to acquire new customers and led to increase in share of wallet from existing customers.

There has been significant slowdown in Class 8 truck demand in North America in the last six months leading to moderation in order activity. The management believes demand would normalise in the second half of the year. It expects to post a modest increase in production due to robust build schedule and order backlog.

The management highlighted that increasing content per vehicle and increase in share of wallet with customers is yielding good results and is expected to help the company in these challenging times.

In terms of PV market, the management expects this segment to contribute more because it has been expanding its presence by adding to its product portfolio and customers as well as moving up the value chain.

On the aerospace and defence front, the management is planning to shift from forged components to fully machined components. The plant for the same has been commissioned and is expected to soon ramp-up production. The company recorded revenue of Rs 440 crore in FY19 from this segment.

In the oil and gas space, BFL caters to the sub-sector of shale fracking and has very strong market share in this space. With addition of new products, the management expects to witness strong growth over the next two years.

The counter has derated significantly on the back of weak demand outlook and stock market volatility. The stock has corrected 36 percent from its 52-week high, making valuations attractive. BFL is currently trading at 19.4 times and 18 times FY20 and FY21 projected consolidated earnings, respectively.

