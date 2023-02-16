Bharat Forge Q3: Strong set despite bumps in global markets, poised to grow

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Company posted a strong set of numbers in Q3 FY22 driven by higher demand Higher than expected raw material cost impacted margins Domestic business outlook very promising Demand momentum expected to continue in export markets EV, aerospace and defence segments offer significant opportunities Reasonable valuationBharat Forge (BFL; CMP: Rs 834.3; Market Cap: Rs 38,830 crore), a leading metal forging auto ancillary company, has posted a strong set of numbers for the third quarter of FY23 despite multiple challenges coming in from international markets. The performance...